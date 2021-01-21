MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Flipkart to drop plans for fresh foods platform: Report

DPIIT issued Press Note 2 in February 2019, which forbids foreign companies from holding inventory or equity directly or through group companies in seller entities.

Moneycontrol News
January 21, 2021 / 04:26 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

Flipkart is likely to drop plans for its fresh foods platform with a view off the government’s compliance requirements as per Press Note 2.

Sources told The Economic Times, that the Walmart-owner e-commerce company will suspend plans for a separate platform — FarmerMart — to sell food directly to customers as “it would be difficult to drive traffic or exploit synergies with its flagship marketplace”.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade’s (DPIIT) Press Note 2, imposed in February 2019, forbids foreign companies from holding inventory or equity directly or through group companies in seller entities.

The sources said the company thus weighed over setting up a separate platform, “but has decided against it for now”.

Close

FarmerMart was supposed to be supply chain set up with Flipkart sourcing directly from farmers and selling to consumers on its platform.

A senior DPIIT official told the paper that the Centre will clear foreign direct investment (FDI) which conforms to norms, including Press Note 2.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Centre #company #E-commerce #FDI #Flipkart #India #Walmart
first published: Jan 21, 2021 04:26 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.