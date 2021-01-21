Flipkart to drop plans for fresh foods platform: Report

Representative Image

Flipkart is likely to drop plans for its fresh foods platform with a view off the government’s compliance requirements as per Press Note 2.

Sources told The Economic Times, that the Walmart-owner e-commerce company will suspend plans for a separate platform — FarmerMart — to sell food directly to customers as “it would be difficult to drive traffic or exploit synergies with its flagship marketplace”.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade’s (DPIIT) Press Note 2, imposed in February 2019, forbids foreign companies from holding inventory or equity directly or through group companies in seller entities.

The sources said the company thus weighed over setting up a separate platform, “but has decided against it for now”.

FarmerMart was supposed to be supply chain set up with Flipkart sourcing directly from farmers and selling to consumers on its platform.

A senior DPIIT official told the paper that the Centre will clear foreign direct investment (FDI) which conforms to norms, including Press Note 2.