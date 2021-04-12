Flipkart ties up with Adani Group to boost infrastructure, logistics

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani.

Homegrown e-commerce player Flipkart has announced a strategic and commercial partnership with the Adani Group to strengthen its supply chain infrastructure and enhance its ability to serve its growing base of customers.

Flipkart will work with Adani Logistics Limited, the largest diversified end-to-end logistics service provider in the country and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Limited, to strengthen the supply chain infrastructure, a press release said.



Homegrown e-commerce giant Flipkart is our new strategic partner. In the two-prong partnership, AdaniConneX will build their new Tier 4 data centre and Adani Logistics, India's leader in logistics, will build their 534,000 sqft fulfilment centre. Thousands of new jobs in Mumbai.

— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) April 12, 2021

Flipkart will set up its third data centre at Adaniconnex Private Limited Chennai-based facility. Adaniconnex Private Limited is the new joint venture between EdgeConneX and Adani Enterprises Limited.

As part of the partnership, Adani Logistics Limited will construct a 534,000 sq ft fulfilment centre at its upcoming logistics hub in Mumbai that will be leased to Flipkart to address the growing demand for e-commerce in Western India and support market access of several thousands of sellers and MSMEs in the region.

“I am delighted to see two of India’s fastest-growing businesses come together to help build some of the most critical as well as state-of-the-art infrastructure that our nation needs. This is what Atmanirbharta should be all about," Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) said in a statement.

He added that the broad-ranging partnership across logistics and data centre businesses was a unique business model and the company saw it as a great opportunity to serve Flipkart’s physical as well as digital infrastructure needs.

Leveraging state-of-the-art technologies, the fulfilment centre is expected to be operational in Q3 2022 and will have the capacity to house 10 million units of sellers’ inventory at any point, the press release announcing the joint venture stated.

In addition to strengthening Flipkart’s supply chain infrastructure to support MSMEs and sellers, the facility will enhance local employment and create ~2,500 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs.

“The Adani Group is unmatched in the way it has gone about building infrastructure across India," Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Executive Officer, Flipkart Group said in a statement.

"What it brought to us was a unique combination of logistics, real estate, green energy, and data centre infrastructure capabilities. We are delighted to initiate our association with the Adani Group to strengthen our supply chain and technology infrastructure," he added.