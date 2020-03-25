Flipkart suspends services due to lockdown

Flipkart's move came after rival Amazon India said on Tuesday it will halt orders for non-essential products in India to prioritize customers critical needs, and focus on supplying essentials.
Walmart Inc's Flipkart has suspended services, a notice on the Indian e-commerce firm's website said on Wednesday, as India began a 21-day lockdown to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.Flipkart's move came after rival Amazon India said on Tuesday it will halt orders for non-essential products in India to prioritize customers critical needs, and focus on supplying essentials.
First Published on Mar 25, 2020 08:30 am