Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 08:43 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Flipkart suspends services due to lockdown

Flipkart's move came after rival Amazon India said on Tuesday it will halt orders for non-essential products in India to prioritize customers critical needs, and focus on supplying essentials.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Walmart Inc's Flipkart has suspended services, a notice on the Indian e-commerce firm's website said on Wednesday, as India began a 21-day lockdown to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Flipkart's move came after rival Amazon India said on Tuesday it will halt orders for non-essential products in India to prioritize customers critical needs, and focus on supplying essentials.

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 08:30 am

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #Flipkart #lockdown

