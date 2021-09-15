Flipkart strengthens supply chain for upcoming festive season, adds 66 fulfillment centers pan India

(Representative image)

Ahead of the festive season, Flipkart has added 66 new large-scale fulfillment and sortation centers across the country in the states of Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra among others.

These new fulfilment centres are launched in a bid to help create deeper capabilities to support sellers, MSMEs and small farmers from the state to cater to the growing customer demand, create more employment opportunities along with enabling faster deliveries for consumers.

Fulfilment centres are facilities where products once received from sellers across the region are processed and packed, and then sent to sortation centres and delivery hubs for delivery to the customers. Such centres have also been launched in Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal.

In addition to this, Flipkart has also strengthened its last-mile reach with the addition of more than 1,000 new delivery hubs (DH) across the country.

"The complexity and scale of the Big Billion Days require investments for capacity, storage, sorting, packaging, human resources, training, and delivery, which helps generate additional employment during the festive season," the company said in a statement.

"Flipkart has also strengthened the partnership with Kiranas as part of its ‘last-mile delivery partnership’ program and enabled them to become part of the technology-enabled digital ecosystem. This year, Flipkart is creating direct seasonal employment for more than 1,15,000 people of which 15% are women and people with disabilities," it added.

Commenting on the role of E-commerce in the inclusive economic growth in the country, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said, "Flipkart is at the fulcrum creating possibilities for India, driving industry and economy, and helping our sellers, artisans, and weavers deliver to the remotest parts of the country."

"We are committed to making a significant impact on infrastructure creation, employment generation, and creating an ecosystem of entrepreneurship,” Krishnamurthy added.