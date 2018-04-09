Flipkart sets up new campus to consolidate offices in Bengaluru

E-commerce major Flipkart said it has set up a new campus in Embassy Tech Village in Bengaluru, consolidating its other offices in the tech city as part of its 'Better.together' theme.

"We had taken this decision to consolidate our many offices across Benagluru to one location. This was largely aimed at improving operational efficiency and to also benefit from the resulting synergy between various teams and functions," Flipkart Head of Marketplace Anil Goteti told PTI.

He added that the teams have already moved to the new location and started operating out of the campus.

Goteti, however, declined to comment on the investment made for the facility.

He explained that by co-locating all its business units into one new, agile work environment, the company aims to create a unified office that "supports cooperation, collaboration and flexibility".

"We believe centralisation will promote increased productivity and engagement through efficient ways of working," he added.

The campus, spread over 8.3 lakh sq ft, has a seating capacity of over 7,300 people.

Flipkart has around 7,600 employees, including those in functions like the warehouse, logistics. About 6,800 employees would operate out of the new campus in Bengaluru.

"This is a state-of-the-art campus and includes facilities like indoor recreation rooms with VR games, simulators and a golf simulator as well as outdoor recreation space. We have also included mothers' rooms and daycare facility to ensure worry-free work environment for our women employees," he said.

Goteti said the company also took into consideration the views and ideas given by employees during the planning process of the campus.