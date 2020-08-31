172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|flipkart-sachin-bansal-mulls-buyout-of-kishore-biyanis-future-generali-life-insurance-5778821.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sachin Bansal eyes buyout of Kishore Biyani's Future Generali Life Insurance

Flipkart founder Sachin Bansal founded Navi Technologies (formerly BAC Acquisitions) after his exit from the e-commerce major

Moneycontrol News

Sachin Bansal-led Navi Technologies is looking to buyout Kishore Biyani's Future Generali India Life Insurance in a deal that might value the insurer at Rs 1,400-1,500 crore, Mint reported

"The deal has reached a formal proposal stage and will be announced soon as both parties are keenly interested in the transaction," a source told the paper.

UBS is advising Future Generali on the transaction, the report said.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

related news

Flipkart founder Sachin Bansal founded Navi Technologies (formerly BAC Acquisitions) after his exit from the e-commerce major.

Also read: After the deal with Reliance Retail, what does the future hold for Kishore Biyani?

Navi Technologies already has a presence in the insurance space, after it purchased DHFL General Insurance in January from the Wadhawan Group.

Future Generali is a three-way joint venture, where Future Group owns 57.62 percent, Industrial Investment Trust controls 16.88 percent and Generali holds 25.5 percent stake.

The embedded value of Future Generali Life is roughly Rs 800 crore, and a multiple of 1.5-2 times is a good valuation for the insurance company, the report stated.
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 03:33 pm

tags #Business #Future Generali India Life Insurance #investing #Kishore Biyani

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.