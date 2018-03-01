App
Feb 26, 2018 03:01 PM IST

Flipkart rules the roost in the online smartphone market

But Amazon has the upper hand in the premium smartphone segment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Flipkart seems to have gained a wider margin in its home territory when it comes to smartphone sales online.

According to a Counterpoint Research report, Flipkart bagged close to 51 percent of online smartphone sales, with Amazon managing 33 percent.

In 2016, the gap between the two companies' market share wasn't as pronounced, with Flipkart accounting for 44 percent of online smartphone sales and Amazon finishing with a 33 percent market share.

However, according to the report, Amazon got the upper hand in the premium smartphone segment. The e-commerce behemoth accounted for 63 percent of online premium smartphone orders in India in 2017, primarily driven by the sales of popular premium brands OnePlus and Apple, while Flipkart contributed 31 percent of online premium smartphone sales.

related news

Karn Chauhan, Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research said, “The high-spec but low-cost, value for money smartphone models exclusively available only on online platforms were instrumental in successfully creating unprecedented demand throughout the year. The demand for such models was felt not only in online but offline channels as well due to walk-in customers asking for attractive models such as the Redmi Note 4. This has sparked an obvious channel extension strategy move to expand offline and capture the pent-up demand which is helping vendors such as Xiaomi which are able to offer such attractive models. In 2018, many brands will learn from Xiaomi’s growth from online to offline and will try to replicate a similar strategy.”

Both the e-tailers are looking to the lower-end smartphones to boost slowing sales.

Close to 100 exclusive smartphones models were launched last year and Indian online smartphone shipments grew 23 percent over that period.

Commenting on the competitive landscape, Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research said, “Online channel contributes to more than one third of the total smartphones shipped in India during the year, which is the highest in the world. Flipkart led the online smartphone channel capturing more than half of the market in both volume and value terms maintaining its lead with Amazon. However, Amazon also able to grow share capturing almost one third of the market in volume and value terms. Indian online channel market has become a duopoly with Flipkart and Amazon capturing a combined 84 percent of the total volume and 87 percent of the total value."

