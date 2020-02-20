Flipkart reorganises management, Adarsh Menon to head new initiative: Report

Adarsh Menon will head Flipkart’s new business initiative as the company looks to reorganise the business, the Financial Express reported.

The announcement was made by Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy in an email to employees which stated that Flipkart is “identifying new opportunities”, as per the report.

Menon, currently the senior VP and Head for private brands, electronics and furniture, would be appointed head Flipkart’s B2B (business to business) initiative, sources told the paper.

The report noted that Flipkart might acquire parent Walmart’s India cash-and-carry business and that the company might test a pilot B2B initiative in north India.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Meanwhile, the email also announced, “organisational changes effective immediately.” The company’s furniture division would be merged with its books, general merchandise and home (BGMH) category. Consequently, Kanchan Mishra, BU head, furniture, will start reporting to Nishit Garg, who is VP, BGMH, the paper said.

Other changes include the handing over the additional mandate of its electronics business unit to Ajay Yadav, Head of large appliances and mobile businesses, while Rakesh Krishnan, BU head, electronics, would report to Yadav. And Manish Kumar being handed the private label business.

Flipkart did not respond to FE’s queries.