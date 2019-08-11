Flipkart partners NSDC to train supply chain workforce of 20,000

Walmart-owned Flipkart on August 11 said it has partnered with National Skill Development Corporation's Logistics Sector Skill Council (LSC) to train 20,000 of its delivery executives across the country.

As part of the partnership, the trained supply chain workforce will be certified in all aspects of product delivery and customer experience.

"This is the first ever partnership between an e-commerce company and LSC...Flipkart envisions to have a robust training programme along with LSC for its additional 30,000-strong supply chain workforce," Flipkart said in a statement.

As part of the training programme, Flipkart in conjunction with LSC is conducting eight-hour training modules for its delivery executives to impart them with the knowledge on the finer nuances of delivery mechanism.

This includes preparing for delivery, understanding local transportation laws and regulations and getting knowledge of end-to-end supply chain. The training started in May and more than 4,000 people have been trained so far.

The workforce is also being trained on necessary soft skills to interact with customers better through behaviour-focused sessions.

Upon successful completion of the training, the executives will be awarded with 'Recognition of Prior Learning' certification as per National Skill Qualification Framework (NSFQ).

Issued by the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, this co-branded certificate is recognised across seven countries including Germany, Denmark, Australia and Saudi Arabia, besides India, the statement said.

Flipkart, which currently delivers over one million shipments daily, has co-developed this training module along with the LSSC.

"As a committed player, we at Flipkart understand the importance of having not only trained workforce but giving them a path to grow, thereby empowering the entire ecosystem. Our industry-best training modules co-created with the Logistics Skill Sector Council would help our strong supply chain workforce build capabilities across domains of product delivery and customer experience," Ekart Senior Vice President Amitesh Jha said.

T S Ramanujam, CEO at LSC, said skill development has been a key focus of the Union government and has been initiated to benefit the largely unorganised logistics industry.