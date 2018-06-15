App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 08:54 AM IST | Source: PTI

Flipkart-owned PhonePe partners with Ola

PhonePe has also added 'Auto-pay' feature that allows users to make payments seamlessly.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Flipkart-owned PhonePe today said it has partnered cab aggregator Ola that will allow riders to book rides using the former's payment platform. "With this partnership, our users can enjoy the ease of using their preferred ride sharing app from within PhonePe while being assured of the reliability and integrity of their payments," PhonePe co-founder and CTO Rahul Chari said.

He added that PhonePe has also added 'Auto-pay' feature that allows users to make payments seamlessly.

Chari added that users can switch off 'Auto-pay' instructions anytime they want.

"This is part of our vision of being an open payments ecosystem, enabling businesses of all sizes to build and deploy apps on our platform with a unified login and payments experience for our users," he said.

This will enable businesses to reach out with their services to a highly relevant and rapidly growing base of over 100 million PhonePe users, he added.

Going forward, PhonePe is rapidly adding partners in the travel, hospitality, ticketing and food segments to its micro-app platform, the official said.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 08:48 am

