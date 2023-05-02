 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Flipkart opens 4 lakh sqft fulfillment centre in Telangana

PTI
May 02, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST

E-commerce giant Flipkart on Tuesday launched a new fulfillment centre (FC) at Sangareddy in Telangana about 60 km from here.

The new fulfillment centre was inaugurated virtually by KT Rama Rao, Minister for IT and Industries in the presence of Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (IT) and Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group.

Spread over four lakh sq ft, the FC will further Flipkart's commitment to India's digital commerce evolution by empowering local sellers, employable youth, and customers while making e-commerce more inclusive and accessible.

Krishnamurthy said the Sangareddy facility is the largest one in Telangana and it would create new livelihood opportunities and for thousands of people and help small businesses.