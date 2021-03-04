English
Flipkart, Mastercard, Nabard and PayU might own 30% stake in Tata NUE: Report

PayU and Flipkart will reportedly own a stake of around 5 percent each in Tata-promoted Ferbine, while Mastercard and Nabard will hold 10 percent each.

Moneycontrol News
March 04, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST
According to the BSE filing by Flipkart, the company would be acquiring shares equivalent to 7.8 percent in the company at a price of Rs 205 each.

Walmart-owned Flipkart, Mastercard, PayU and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) are planning to buy a 30 percent stake in Tata-promoted Ferbine, which plans to create a New Umbrella Entity (NUE).

PayU and Flipkart (through its unit FlipPay) will own a stake of around 5 percent each in Ferbine, while Mastercard and Nabard will hold 10 percent each, The Economic Times reported.

Incorporated on January 18, 2021, Ferbine will be a pan-India umbrella entity (PUE) for retail payments.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Also read: A 'NUE' rival for NPCI is in the making: Why does the RBI want another entity for retail payments?

A Tata Group spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by The Economic Times. Flipkart, PayU, Nabard and Mastercard had not yet responded to requests for comment.

Tata Group will own 40 percent of Ferbine and Airtel Digital will have a 10 percent stake, the report said. HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will each have 9.99 percent holding in Ferbine.

NUEs will be set up as retail payment systems that will effectively compete with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the deadline for sending applications for NUE licences to March 31.

"The Tata Group is leading the consortium. Ferbine has been set up solely to apply for the licence to set up a pan-India payments network, which can process online payments with a specialised focus on ecommerce transactions. An official bid has been submitted to the Reserve Bank of India," a source told the paper.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Flipkart #Mastercard #Tata Group
first published: Mar 4, 2021 09:15 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.