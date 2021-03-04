Flipkart, Mastercard, Nabard and PayU might own 30% stake in Tata NUE: Report

According to the BSE filing by Flipkart, the company would be acquiring shares equivalent to 7.8 percent in the company at a price of Rs 205 each.

Walmart-owned Flipkart, Mastercard, PayU and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) are planning to buy a 30 percent stake in Tata-promoted Ferbine, which plans to create a New Umbrella Entity (NUE).

PayU and Flipkart (through its unit FlipPay) will own a stake of around 5 percent each in Ferbine, while Mastercard and Nabard will hold 10 percent each, The Economic Times reported.

Incorporated on January 18, 2021, Ferbine will be a pan-India umbrella entity (PUE) for retail payments.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

A Tata Group spokesperson declined to comment when contacted by The Economic Times. Flipkart, PayU, Nabard and Mastercard had not yet responded to requests for comment.

Tata Group will own 40 percent of Ferbine and Airtel Digital will have a 10 percent stake, the report said. HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank will each have 9.99 percent holding in Ferbine.

NUEs will be set up as retail payment systems that will effectively compete with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the deadline for sending applications for NUE licences to March 31.

"The Tata Group is leading the consortium. Ferbine has been set up solely to apply for the licence to set up a pan-India payments network, which can process online payments with a specialised focus on ecommerce transactions. An official bid has been submitted to the Reserve Bank of India," a source told the paper.