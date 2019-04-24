Flipkart likely to invest Rs 5,000 crore in logistics parks: Report

E-tailer Flipkart might spend Rs 5,000 crore to set up logistics parks to create 50,000 jobs, Business Standard reported.

The Walmart-owned company is acquiring 300 acres of land in Gurugram, Karnataka and West Bengal to establish the logistics parks, the report said.

The expansion of the physical infrastructure will give Walmart and Flipkart more muscle to beat rival Amazon in India.

Flipkart has already identified land in Gurgram and Bengaluru, and the construction is expected to begin soon in West Bengal, a source told the paper.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

The parks will function as freight aggregation and distribution hubs, which will boost supply-chain efficiency and cut costs by using mechanized warehousing.

Flipkart’s logistics parks will be based on the principle of sustainability and aim to reduce wastage of natural resources, the report added.

The new infrastructure will help Flipkart tap the “next 200 million customers”, a spokesperson told Business Standard.

Amazon, too, has been expanding its warehouse capacity, and a media report says it recently bought additional logistics space in Hyderabad.

Flipkart has also been strengthening its technology infrastructure. The company recently opened a new database centre in Hyderabad, its second such facility in the country.

In May 2018, Walmart acquired a 77 percent stake in Flipkart for $16 billion.

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon visited India last week and expressed Walmart’s continued commitment towards Flipkart.