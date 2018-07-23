App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2018 07:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flipkart launches video ad platform with Hotstar: Report

The e-commerce giant plans to leverage data from its massive user base and help brands connect with potential consumers using targeted ads on Hotstar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Flipkart has launched a video advertisement platform, Shopper Audience Network, in partnership with Hotstar as a part of its broader strategy to generate more revenue from the booming video advertising business.

The e-commerce giant plans to leverage data from its massive user base and help brands connect with potential consumers using targeted ads on Hotstar, reported Mint.

Also read — GST body dismisses profiteering claims against Flipkart

"Understanding our customers better than anyone else has always been one of Flipkart’s core strengths, and these insights help marketers in their ad journey, on our platform. This partnership further leverages the intent-based understanding and couples it with Hotstar’s platform to create an unparalleled offering in the ads industry in India,” Prakash Sikaria, Senior Director at Flipkart, who heads the company’s digital ads business told the paper.

Also read — BoB inks pacts with Flipkart, Uber, 8 others to help MSMEs

The move comes when Flipkart is planning to double its annualised sales from digital advertising to roughly $200 million by March next year. The online retailer also aims to cement its position as the third-largest digital ads platform in the country after Google and Facebook.

Also read — Flipkart to spend $2 billion in cash to counter Amazon

According to Dentsu Aegis Network report, the digital ad spending that is estimated to grow at an annual average rate of 32 percent to touch Rs 18,986 crore by 2020 with Google and Facebook accounting for a majority of the spending.
First Published on Jul 23, 2018 07:51 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

