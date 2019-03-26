App
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2019 06:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flipkart launches venture fund to invest in e-commerce, fin-tech startups

It is the first time that the company is setting up a dedicated fund especially for startups at the seed stage.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Walmart-owned Flipkart on March 26 has launched a venture fund to back early-stage startups in India. While the company didn't announce the size of the fund, it is expected to be $100 million, according to a source privy to the development.

With over 400 million internet users, technolgy adoption in India is at an inflection point, with millions of people from Tier II and III cities and villages expected to join the digital bandwagon in the next few years to lead on-demand lifestyles.

Keeping that in mind, Flipkart will use the fund primarily for startups working in areas related to e-commerce, fin-tech, payments and complementary spaces.

“As a homegrown company, Flipkart's innovations have helped create much of the ecosystem on which the Indian e-commerce industry has thrived over the past decade, be it in supply chain and logistics, after sales and support, or technology. Those efforts set the stage for the growth of e-commerce in the country, and we're seeing startups today trying to solve unique challenges that could help bring millions more into the digital fold, helping contribute to the ‘Digital India’ program," said Emily McNeal, group chief financial officer, Flipkart.

"With this initiative, we're delighted to support such innovative early-stage startups that are working on next-gen technology in and around our ecosystem," she added.

Flipkart has invested in over half a dozen odd startups so far. However, it is for the first time that the company is setting up a dedicated fund especially for startups at the seed stage. It has invested in companies such as MapMyIndia, GreyOrange and Rivigo, most of whom were growth stage firms.

Interestingly the development happens at a time when both the founders of Flipkart, Sachin and Binny Bansal have also been working on their respective venture funds after disassociating themselves from the company.

Launched in 2007, domestic e-commerce firm Flipkart was acquired by global retail giant Walmart last year, and claims to have a registered customer base of over 100 million.

 
First Published on Mar 26, 2019 06:49 pm

tags #Business #Flipkart #India #startups

