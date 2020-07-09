App
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 03:38 PM IST

Flipkart launches social commerce on 2GUD platform; influencers to curate products

Flipkart's 2GUD platform will allow consumers to shop for products that are part of the video, without moving away from the video interface

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Walmart-owned Flipkart on July 9 announced the launch of social commerce on its 2GUD platform. Users on 2GUD's social commerce platform will be exposed to videos made by a hand-picked influencers across various topics and categories, according to a statement by the company.

These influencers will curate their favourite products as part of their collection in the virtual store, allowing consumers to witness their styling journeys across categories, it added.

It will also allow consumers to shop for products that are part of the video, without moving away from the video interface, leading to a seamless, natural and content-to-commerce experience, it said.

"We want the next 200 million customers to be able to experience social commerce comfortably and build their trust on 2GUD as they come on to the platform for an engaging shopping experience. These consumers quite often face trust and style deficits," said Chanakya Gupta, Head of 2GUD at Flipkart.

"2GUD has specially curated a set of influencers who are best positioned to understand the target audience and help them through their buying decisions on the platform," he added.

The company cited industry reports and said social commerce accounts for 15-20 percent of the online retail market currently. It is expected to hit the $70 billion mark in the coming decade.

With low data costs and an increasing market of first-time internet users in Bharat, especially from Tier II and III cities, the opportunity for social commerce industry is growing by leaps and bounds, it added.

(With agency inputs)
tags #2GUD platform #Flipkar #India

