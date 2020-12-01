Flipkart India's losses decline to Rs 3,150 crore in FY20

The net total income of the company stood at Rs 34,610 crore as against Rs 30,934 crore in the previous financial year, recording an increase of 11.88 percent

Flipkart India Private Ltd, the wholesale entity of Walmart-owned e-commerce firm Flipkart, reported a loss of Rs 3,150 crore during the financial year ending March 2020, less than the loss of Rs 3,835 crore in the previous financial year.

The net total income of the company stood at Rs 34,610 crore as against Rs 30,934 crore in the previous financial year, recording an increase of 11.88 percent, according to regulatory documents filed by Flipkart, sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler.

Flipkart India is engaged in the business of wholesale distribution of mobile, television, laptop, tablet, mobile accessory, and footwear, among others on B2B basis.

The company is locked in an intense battle with rival Amazon in India and is also facing a regulatory heat over its business model.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has directed the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to initiate an investigation against the company and Flipkart Internet Private Ltd, arising out of a CCI order dated November 6, 2018.

"Both the entities have filed a civil appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the aforesaid NCLAT order, which is currently pending," it said.

Flipkart has its holding company registered in Singapore and operates different entities for multiple functions. It provides e-commerce services through Flipkart Internet.