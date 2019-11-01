Flipkart Group narrows losses to Rs 17,231 cr in FY19

Flipkart Ltd, the Singapore holding company of the Indian e-commerce major, narrowed its losses to Rs 17,231 crore ($2.42 billion) for the fiscal ended March 2019, while revenues grew by 42 per cent over the previous year, according to financial data platform Paper.vc. The group managed to achieve a 63 per cent reduction in losses from Rs 46,895 crore ($6.6 billion) in 2018 to Rs 17,231 crore ($2.42 billion) for the financial year ending March 31, 2019, it said.

Flipkart posted Rs 42,878 crore revenue from contracts with customers with total revenue adding up to Rs 43,615 crore ($6.14 billion), it added.

The group's revenue in 2018-19 was 42 per cent higher than the previous year's revenue of Rs 30,644 crore ($4.32 billion), Paper.vc said.

Flipkart declined to comment.

In August last year, the US retail giant Walmart had picked up 77 per cent stake in Flipkart for $16 billion. Flipkart group operates a number of entities like e-commerce marketplace Flipkart, fashion portals Myntra and Jabong, digital payments through PhonePe, a wholesale unit and EKart (logistics).

The company had recently said it is setting up a new food retail unit under 'Flipkart Farmermart'.

The group's overall expenses went down significantly from Rs 46,895 crore ($6.6 billion) in 2018 to Rs 17,281 crore ($2.4 billion), the document said attributing the decline to a steep reduction in finance costs.

Excluding finance costs, overall group expenditure went up by 118 per cent. Employee benefit expenses shot up by 58 per cent to Rs 4,254 crore ($600 million).