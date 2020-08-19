172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|flipkart-gross-merchandise-value-crossed-pre-covid-19-levels-walmart-5725951.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 08:55 AM IST | Source: PTI

Flipkart gross merchandise value crossed pre-COVID-19 levels: Walmart

According to Walmart, its net sales and operating results were “significantly affected” by a continuation of the global health crisis.

PTI

The gross merchandise value (GMV) of Flipkart has exceeded the pre-COVID-19 levels, global retail major Walmart Inc, which owns a majority share of India's leading e-commerce platform, said. Walmart's overall revenue was up 5.6 percent to USD 137.7 billion while its international sales were down 6.8 percent to USD 27.2 billion in the second quarter, Walmart said in earning statement.

According to the company, its net sales and operating results were “significantly affected” by a continuation of the global health crisis. However, increased demand for products across multiple categories led to strong top-line and gross margin results, it added.

After the lockdown was imposed in India from March 25 by the government to curb the pandemic, e-commerce majors have to struggle as their supply chains were disrupted and were able to recover after almost two months. “Since re-opening, GMV at Flipkart has exceeded pre-COVID-19 level,” said Walmart.

Close

Track this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

related news

The GMV is the total value of merchandise sold over a period of time. Walmart's sales in the US market were up 93.3 per cent to USD 93.3 billion in the May-July quarter. Net sales of Walmart International, which is present in nine markets including China, Japan, Mexico, the UK apart from India, declined 6.8 percent to USD 27.2 billion.

“Net sales included the effects of the government-mandated closure of the company's Flipkart business in India for a portion of the quarter, as well as similar actions in markets in Africa and Central America,” it added.

In 2018, Walmart Inc invested USD 16 billion for acquiring 77 percent stake in the group.

Click here for Moneycontrol's coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 08:53 am

tags #Flipkart #India #Walmart

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.