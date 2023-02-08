Flipkart gets interim stay from Karnataka HC in Rs 1,100 crore tax demand case

Representative image

In a relief for Flipkart, the company received an interim stay from the Karnataka High Court in a demand exceeding Rs 1,100 crore from the Commissioner of Income Tax - Appeals (CIT(A)) on January 31.

The demand pertains to the assessment years 2016-17 and 2018-19, and Flipkart had been directed to deposit the same within four days.

The company had filed writ petitions against the demand notices issued by the CIT(A), after upholding addition on account of capitalising discount as marketing intangibles and disallowing ESOP cross charges amounting to about Rs 4,500 crore and Rs 180 crore respectively for the two assessment years.

Flipkart contended that the issue of capitalisation of marketing intangibles was decided in its favour by Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) for 2015-16, and the allowability of ESOP cross charges is covered by rulings in the Madras and Delhi High Courts.

The e-commerce major’s primary grievance was that reasonable time was not provided to deposit the demand and that there was no justification for only four days to be provided. This, it said, also restricted its limitation period for preferring an appeal before the ITAT.

The Karnataka High Court on February 6 stated that no coercive measures against Flipkart till the date of the next hearing, which is February 24.

“The submission on behalf of the respondents [assistant commissioner of income tax] is that there cannot be any prohibition in the law against the issuance of a notice, but during the appeal period, no coercive measures may be taken, and as such, coercive measures will not be taken. This assurance shall be in force until the next date of hearing, and the office is directed to re-list this petition on 24.02.2023,” the court’s order read.

The interim order was issued in light of Flipkart’s petitions within the time they were allowed to appeal against the January 31 order.