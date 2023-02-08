English
    Flipkart gets interim stay from Karnataka HC in Rs 1,100 crore tax demand case

    The demand pertains to the assessment years 2016-17 and 2018-19.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2023 / 04:27 PM IST
    Representative image

    In a relief for Flipkart, the company received an interim stay from the Karnataka High Court in a demand exceeding Rs 1,100 crore from the Commissioner of Income Tax - Appeals (CIT(A)) on January 31.

    The demand pertains to the assessment years 2016-17 and 2018-19, and Flipkart had been directed to deposit the same within four days.

    The company had filed writ petitions against the demand notices issued by the CIT(A), after upholding addition on account of capitalising discount as marketing intangibles and disallowing ESOP cross charges amounting to about Rs 4,500 crore and Rs 180 crore respectively for the two assessment years.

    Flipkart contended that the issue of capitalisation of marketing intangibles was decided in its favour by Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) for 2015-16, and the allowability of ESOP cross charges is covered by rulings in the Madras and Delhi High Courts.