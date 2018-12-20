App
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2018 08:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flipkart Fashion expands private label range with the launch of Ann Springs

Designed especially with the 22-25 age group in mind, Ann Springs currently features over 150 styles starting at Rs 399, with plans to double the selection in the next few months.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Moneycontrol News  

Expanding its range of private label products, Flipkart Fashion on December 20 launched a new in-house western wear label Ann Springs that focuses on the 22-25 age group.

Ann Springs currently features over 150 styles starting at Rs 399, with plans to double the selection in the next few months. It is designed for the new-age Indian woman with bold style choices and comfortable with buying apparel online.

"Women’s western wear is one of our fastest growing categories, where we have witnessed 100 percent year-on-year growth from Tier II cities and beyond. Women from smaller towns are clearly telling us that they want international styles tailored specifically to the Indian woman. This is where Ann Springs comes in. Our collection brings together the latest western styles at affordable prices," said Rishi Vasudev, head of fashion at Flipkart.

Ann Springs is the sixth private label offering from Flipkart Fashion, following in the footsteps of Divastri, a women's ethnic wear range, Metronaut, for the urban men, Anmi, a brand of fusion ethnic wear, Miss & Chief, kidswear and the Cara Mia line for women’s footwear and accessories.
First Published on Dec 20, 2018 08:31 pm

tags #Business #fashion #Flipkart Fashion #Startup

