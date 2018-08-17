Flipkart eyeing sales of up to $1.7 billion from Big Billion Days: Report

Moneycontrol News

Flipkart is targetting sales of $1.5-1.7 billion from its Big Billion Days sale, which is around twice what it sold last year, according to a Mint report.

The projection also takes into account sales from Myntra and Jabong, the news daily reported.

The online retailer last year reported sales of over Rs 5,000 crore from the annual event.

Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy has set ambitious targets for his executives in charge of smartphones, large appliances, and clothes, sources told the paper.

Most of Flipkart's business on the Big Billion Days sale comes from smartphones and large appliances.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

The targets could be revised before the event is held, sources were quoted as saying. The event will likely be held in October.

The Big Billion Days sale, usually held around Diwali, is the e-commerce company's most important event of the year, and preparations for it begin months in advance.

The sale will give stiff competition to Amazon India's Great Indian Festive Sale.

Bengaluru-based Flipkart has, over the past two years, beaten Amazon India in Diwali sales.

Amazon is not likely to leave any stone unturned in its attempts to win the major e-commerce battle this time around.