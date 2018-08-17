App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 03:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flipkart eyeing sales of up to $1.7 billion from Big Billion Days: Report

The online retailer last year reported sales of over Rs 5,000 crore from the annual event

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

Flipkart is targetting sales of $1.5-1.7 billion from its Big Billion Days sale, which is around twice what it sold last year, according to a Mint report.

The projection also takes into account sales from Myntra and Jabong, the news daily reported.

The online retailer last year reported sales of over Rs 5,000 crore from the annual event.

related news

Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy has set ambitious targets for his executives in charge of smartphones, large appliances, and clothes, sources told the paper.

Most of Flipkart's business on the Big Billion Days sale comes from smartphones and large appliances.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

The targets could be revised before the event is held, sources were quoted as saying. The event will likely be held in October.

The Big Billion Days sale, usually held around Diwali, is the e-commerce company's most important event of the year, and preparations for it begin months in advance.

The sale will give stiff competition to Amazon India's Great Indian Festive Sale.

Bengaluru-based Flipkart has, over the past two years, beaten Amazon India in Diwali sales.

Amazon is not likely to leave any stone unturned in its attempts to win the major e-commerce battle this time around.

Amazon recently invested Rs 2,700 crore in its Indian business, according to a Mint report. This takes its total investment in India over the past four years to around $4 billion.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 03:22 pm

tags #Amazon #Business #Flipkart

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.