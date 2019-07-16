Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale 2019: Deals on Realme 3 Pro, Google Pixel 3, Apple MacBook Air and others

Amazon’s Prime Day sales have been roping in buyers with hefty discounts and deals on its products. Not lagging behind is its rival Flipkart, which has come up with its own ‘Big Shopping Days’ sale for the second time this year.

The country’s biggest online store began the mega shopping event from July 15 and will continue it till July 18.

The four-day event has large discounts on many items including smartphones, laptops, televisions and appliances, fashion accessories, and clothing.

The Walmart-owned giant is offering attractive exchange offers on old mobile phones and has tied-up with SBI to offer a 10 percent discount to its credit card holders.

Below are some of the best ‘Big Shopping Days’ deals available:

- Google Pixel 3; 4+64GB [Store Price: Rs Rs 71,000 | Flipkart Price: Rs Rs 49,999]

- Google Pixel 3; 4+128GB [Store Price: Rs 80,000 | Flipkart Price: Rs 58,999]

- Samsung Galaxy On Nxt; 4+64GB [Store Price: Rs 17,990 | Flipkart Price: Rs 8,990]

- Honor 9N; 4+64GB [Store Price: Rs 15,999 | Flipkart Price: Rs 8,999]

- Realme 3 Pro; 4+64GB [Store Price: Rs 15,999 | Flipkart Price: Rs 13,499]

- OPPO K1; 4+64GB [Store Price: Rs 18,990 | Flipkart Price: Rs 12,990]

- Motorola One Power; 4+64GB [Store Price: Rs 18,999 | Flipkart Price: Rs 10,999]

- Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen; 13 inch

[Store Price: Rs 84,990 | Flipkart Price: Rs 64,990]

- Acer Predator Helios 300 Core i5 8th Gen- Gaming laptop; 15.6 inch

[Store Price: Rs 1,04,999 | Flipkart Price: Rs 57,990]

- Asus VivoBook S14 Core i3 8th Gen; 14 inch

[Store Price: Rs 58,990 | Flipkart Price: Rs 35,990]

- HP 15q APU Dual Core A9; 15.6 inch

[Store Price: Rs 30,981 | Flipkart Price: Rs 21,990]

- Lenovo Ideapad 130 APU Dual Core A6; 15.6 inch

[Store Price: Rs 29,190 | Flipkart Price: Rs 20,490]

- iBall Brace XJ 32GB; 10.1 inch

[Store Price: Rs 19,990 | Flipkart Price: Rs 11,999]

- Alcatel 3T 8 32GB; 8 inch

[Store Price: Rs 11,999 | Flipkart Price: Rs 7,999]

- Lenovo Tab 4 10 16GB; 10.1 inch

[Store Price: Rs 20,990 | Flipkart Price: Rs 14,990]

- Honor MediaPad T3 16GB; 8 inch

[Store Price: Rs 13,999 | Flipkart Price: Rs 10,999]

- Mi LED Smart TV 4A PRO - 80cm; 32 inch

[Store Price: Rs 14,999 | Flipkart Price: Rs 12,499]

- Vu Ultra Smart HD Ready LED Smart TV - 80cm; 32 inch

[Store Price: Rs 19,000 | Flipkart Price: Rs 11,499]

- Thomson B9 Pro Full HD LED Smart TV - 102cm; 40 inch

[Store Price: Rs 25,999 | Flipkart Price: Rs 16,999]

- iFFALCON by TCL LED Smart Android TV - 138.71cm; 55 inch

[Store Price: Rs 59,990 | Flipkart Price: Rs 35,999]

- MarQ by Flipkart 10.2kg fully automatic top load washing machine

[Store Price: Rs 26,999 | Flipkart Price: Rs 14,990]

- Bosch 7kg fully automatic front load washing machine

[Store Price: Rs 35,250 | Flipkart Price: Rs 27,390]

- Whirlpool 7.2kg semi-automatic top load washing machine[Store Price: Rs 11,750 | Flipkart Price: Rs 9,499]