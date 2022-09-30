Flipkart Big Billion sale sees over 1 billion customer visits, 35 million app downloads

E-commerce platform Flipkart recorded over one billion customer visits and 35 million app downloads during the ninth edition of its annual flagship sale -- The Big Billion Days (TBBD). Of the 35 million app downloads (on Android and iOS play store), one in five new customers chose the vernacular experience. Meanwhile, Brand Mall and Virtual Try saw the adoption of over 22 percent and 40 percent, respectively, with more than 55 million visits to the unique 3D AR viewing catalog across various categories

According to the company, over 60 percent of the customers came from tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Khonsa in Arunachal Pradesh, Port Blair, Medinipur and Bankura in West Bengal, and Puri and Bhagalpur in Odisha were among the top 10 tier-3 cities, vis-à-vis the maximum number of customers Flipkart served during the eight-day long festival.

During this edition of the Flipkart event, more than 50 percent of the platform’s transacting sellers saw a 1.5-times increase in their business. The Big Billion Days 2022 also marked over a 100 percent increase in crorepati sellers on the marketplace since the last edition. This underscored the positive impact partnering with Flipkart has had on their business, the company said in a statement.

Even kiranas reportedly witnessed greater participation, with Flipkart’s Kirana partners having delivered millions of shipments, making 10 percent higher deliveries in the first few days of the event.

As for the number of artisans, weavers, and entrepreneurs debuting under the Flipkart Samarth programme, their number has grown five times and they have seen their revenue increase by 400 percent this year. Handmade furniture and handicraft products have emerged as some of the popular items showcased by Samarth artisans in this edition of TBBD.

Products such as mobile phones, electronics, and large appliances witnessed a growth of over 70 percent and 30 percent each, respectively, in the uptake of premium products over the last Big Billion Days sale.

Meanwhile, fashion and lifestyle continued to be a big attraction in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, with suitcases, running shoes, men’s jeans, and footwear being some of the top-selling products, drawing in 45 percent more customers over last year. The segment also saw three sarees and two Kurtis being sold every second, plus as many as 250 shoes, 200 kids' clothing and fashion wear and seven t-shirts, and four bottom-wear selling every minute.

Electronic devices, including laptops, true wireless audio devices, and smartwatches saw over 20 percent growth, with the student community driving the majority of the demand.

Beauty and general merchandise categories saw a 30 percent jump, with diapers, wipes, moisturisers, toothpastes, pressure cookers, gas stoves, and double bed sheets is the most bought products. The e-commerce platform informed that close to 25 percent of users who browsed for makeup products used the virtual try-on feature.

Grocery too witnessed a 2.3-times increase in new customers using the platform with the number of cities shopping for groceries more than doubling to nearly 1,700 this edition. Seventy percent of the grocery demand was recorded from tier-2 and tier-3 cities including Guwahati, Indore, Lucknow, Nagpur, Patna, and Vijayawada.

Furniture retained its status as a fast-growing category, with a 35 percent increase in customers in TBBD 2022. Large Appliances saw TVs, washing machines, and refrigerators as the top choice, while small home appliances such as juicer-mixer-grinders, induction cooktops, and fans saw signiﬁcant traction too. Premium mobile phones costing Rs 20,000 upwards comprised almost 50 percent of the total mobiles sold. More than 44 percent of the buyers of premium mobile phones came from tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

The availability of medicines on Flipkart, powered by Flipkart Health+, has seen positive adoption too with over 65 percent of orders for medicines and healthcare products on Flipkart Health+ and Medicines on Flipkart coming from tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Manjari Singhal, Senior Director – Customer, Growth, and Events, Flipkart, said, “As a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, we understand the aspirations of both our and sellers. We are constantly striving to uplift the entire ecosystem through our tailored offerings and innovations. This Big Billion days has already fostered immense growth opportunities for our sellers, brands, transport, and Kirana delivery partners, with the help of bespoke financial offerings accessible on the platform, better revenue-generating avenues for them, and expanded reach across the nation.”

Singhal added: “In its ninth year now, The Big Billion Days has evolved into an experience that nationwide customers and sellers look forward to, and we will continue to make concerted efforts to create value for the entire ecosystem.”