Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2019 date announced: Check out what's on offer from September 29 to October 4

Walmart-owned Flipkart September 11 announced the dates for its flagship festive shopping event for 2019. Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will begin on September 29 and end on October 4.

India’s community of artisans, weavers, and craftsmen will also able to participate in this Big Billion festive event through Flipkart Samarth.

Different days will be dedicated to different categories. For example, September 29 will be dedicated to categories such as fashion, television, home, and furniture, September 30 will put mobile phones and other electronic devices on sale.

What will be different this year? For the first time, consumers will also be able to buy insurance for appliances during the Big Billion Days. It has also scaled up the selection available under its private brands, with over 10,000 products under 200 categories.

Flipkart Plus customers will get to avail all the offers about four hours earlier than other customers.

Besides, debit and credit cardholders of Axis Bank and credit card users of ICICI Bank can use their cards to avail 10 percent instant discount and other special offers on shopping with these cards.

Flipkart plans to ensure that over 50 million Indians have access to some form of credit, through various loan options, including cardless credit, Flipkart PayLater and no-cost EMIs on leading bank debit and credit cards.

"Every year, The Big Billion Days marks the beginning of India’s festive season and every year we set out to deliver the best possible experience for our consumers and our lakhs of sellers. This year, more than ever, we are partnering with brands, MSMEs, sellers, and artisans to deliver the unparalleled selection and user experience to our consumers," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer of Flipkart Group.

Over the last few months, Flipkart has scaled up its supply chain considerably, both in first and last-mile delivery, largely in under-penetrated parts of the country to cater to the needs of consumers and sellers.