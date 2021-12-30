MARKET NEWS

English
Flipkart at top, Ola and Uber at bottom of rankings for quality of labour conditions in new economy

The second spot was taken by home-services marketplace Urban Company in the list brought out by UK-based FairWork Foundation

Moneycontrol News
December 30, 2021 / 09:46 AM IST

Homegrown ecommerce marketplace Flipkart has topped this year’s list of labour conditions in India’s new economy brought out by UK-based FairWork Foundation, with a score of seven out of 10.


The second spot was taken by home-services marketplace Urban Company. Ola and Uber scored the lowest. Bigbasket and Swiggy got four out of 10 each. 

 

The report assessed 11 major platforms for pay, conditions, contracts, management, and representation– Flipkart, Urban Company, Bigbasket, Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon, Dunzo, PharmEasy, Ola, Porter, and Uber.  


The report highlighted that the impact of Covid-19 made 2021 a difficult year for the Indian economy generally, and gig economy workers specifically. “Mobility restrictions meant a reduction in ride-sharing services while other forms of gig work such as food delivery have ballooned in the past year. Almost across the board, take-home pay has declined, even in sectors where demand has not been hampered by the pandemic,” said the report. 


“While some of the lower Fairwork scores represent indefensibly poor working conditions, other platforms have made efforts to ameliorate at least some of their policies. Most significantly, Bigbasket, Flipkart, and Urban Company committed to instituting a minimum wage floor (after work-related costs) for all their workers,” added the report. 

It added that there is still a long way to go for fair conditions in the sector, but such changes show the right direction.

Last year, Urban Company topped the list while Flipkart's subsidiary Ekart scored seven out of 10. Dunzo and Grofers scored 4 out of 10 each.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amazon #Flipkart #Gig economy #Ola
first published: Dec 30, 2021 09:46 am

