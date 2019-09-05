App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2019 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ahead of annual festive season sale, Flipkart appoints 5 vice-presidents: Report

The appointments were announced in an internal email circulated by Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ahead of its annual festive season sale, Flipkart has promoted five executives as vice-presidents, reports The Economic Times.

The five new vice-presidents (VPs) at the Bengaluru-based company are Chanakya Gupta, head of 2GUD; Saurabh Tandon from engineering; Nishit Garg, who manages a few categories; Nandita Sinha, who leads Big Billion Days (BBD) planning, and Regunath B, head BBD tech architecture, the report said.

"These leaders have an outstanding track record of delivering impact and creating long-term value for Flipkart; and truly exemplify our core values,” CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said an internal email viewed by the publication.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

The company conducts performance assessments twice a year - in June and December, the report said. “This is the first round of letters issued to senior directors. Over the next two weeks, the company will continue to issue promotion letters across levels along with additional ESOPs (Employee Stock Ownership Plans),” the article quotes a company executive as saying.

As per the report, the board has approved a plan where current employees can cash out 10 percent of their vested stock options at $125-130 apiece.

The e-commerce major has set a target of $3 billion from its flagship festive season sale this year, sources told the publication.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 5, 2019 11:20 am

tags #Flipkart

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.