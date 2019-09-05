Ahead of annual festive season sale, Flipkart appoints 5 vice-presidents: Report

Ahead of its annual festive season sale, Flipkart has promoted five executives as vice-presidents, reports The Economic Times.

The five new vice-presidents (VPs) at the Bengaluru-based company are Chanakya Gupta, head of 2GUD; Saurabh Tandon from engineering; Nishit Garg, who manages a few categories; Nandita Sinha, who leads Big Billion Days (BBD) planning, and Regunath B, head BBD tech architecture, the report said.

"These leaders have an outstanding track record of delivering impact and creating long-term value for Flipkart; and truly exemplify our core values,” CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said an internal email viewed by the publication.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The company conducts performance assessments twice a year - in June and December, the report said. “This is the first round of letters issued to senior directors. Over the next two weeks, the company will continue to issue promotion letters across levels along with additional ESOPs (Employee Stock Ownership Plans),” the article quotes a company executive as saying.

As per the report, the board has approved a plan where current employees can cash out 10 percent of their vested stock options at $125-130 apiece.