Flipkart adds four fulfilment, sortation centres in Maharashtra

Ecommerce major Flipkart on August 17 said it has added four fulfillment and sortation centres in Maharashtra, to meet rising demand and support local sellers.

The Walmart-owned company's new facilities in the state are located in Bhiwandi and Nagpur.

The facilities are spread across nearly 7 lakh square feet, helping create over 4,000 direct and indirect jobs, Flipkart said in a statement.

The company said the expansion comes after increased customer demand and a growing seller base. Flipkart's seller count in Maharashtra rose 30 percent in the past year.

Flipkart said it has a total of 12 supply chain facilities in Maharashtra spread across an area of 23 lakh square feet.

Subhash Desai, Maharashtra's industries minister said, "Maharashtra is one of the most attractive investment destinations in the country and Flipkart’s recent investments are a welcome move for the state. Flipkart has played a pivotal role in keeping people indoors in the fight against calamities while meeting their essential requirements and I am happy to see continued investment from Flipkart, helping bring increased job opportunities and support for the sellers, MSMEs and artisan ecosystem."

Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart, said, "As a homegrown e-commerce company, we are continuously making a deep investment in infrastructure and supply-chain in Maharashtra to support a robust ecosystem for local MSMEs, artisans, weavers, and other under-served communities.

We will continue to provide a superior experience to our customers, keeping in mind their dynamic needs, while also creating opportunities for local sellers and generating thousands of diverse direct and indirect job opportunities in the State.

We have a long-standing relationship with the state of Maharashtra and are looking forward to extending this partnership as we continue democratizing commerce backed by technology & innovation."