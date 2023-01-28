 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Flights cancelled as UK airline Flybe sinks into bankruptcy

Associated Press
Jan 28, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST

This is the second time struggling UK regional airline Flybe collapsed in three years, putting jobs on the line and leaving passengers stranded.

Flybe (Reuters)

Struggling UK regional airline Flybe collapsed for the second time in three years Saturday, putting jobs on the line and leaving passengers stranded.

The airline initially slumped into bankruptcy in March 2020, shedding 2,400 jobs, as coronavirus restrictions decimated the travel industry.

It relaunched in April last year, flying many of the same routes out of Belfast, Birmingham, and London Heathrow.

In a statement, the grounded flyer said it had called in bankruptcy accountants again, and warned passengers not to travel to airports as all flights were now cancelled, including its international routes from Switzerland and the Netherlands.