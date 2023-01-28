English
    Flights cancelled as UK airline Flybe sinks into bankruptcy

    This is the second time struggling UK regional airline Flybe collapsed in three years, putting jobs on the line and leaving passengers stranded.

    Associated Press
    January 28, 2023 / 04:54 PM IST
    Flybe (Reuters)

    Struggling UK regional airline Flybe collapsed for the second time in three years Saturday, putting jobs on the line and leaving passengers stranded.

    The airline initially slumped into bankruptcy in March 2020, shedding 2,400 jobs, as coronavirus restrictions decimated the travel industry.

    It relaunched in April last year, flying many of the same routes out of Belfast, Birmingham, and London Heathrow.

    In a statement, the grounded flyer said it had called in bankruptcy accountants again, and warned passengers not to travel to airports as all flights were now cancelled, including its international routes from Switzerland and the Netherlands.