Flight operations at Delhi airport's Terminal 2 to be suspended from midnight

Flight operations at Delhi airport's Terminal 2 (T2) will be temporarily suspended from the midnight of May 17 amid a fall in passengers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The move is expected to help airlines and the airport in manage of their resources better during the pandemic.

All operations currently at T2 will be shifted to Terminal 3 (T3). GoAir (recently rebranded as Go First) and IndiGo, the two airlines that operate from T2 will move to T3.

Delhi airport used to handle around 1,500 flights per day. That number has now fallen to 325 flights a day.

During the last few weeks, the number of daily domestic air passengers fell from the peak of more than 2.2 lakh to around 75,000 currently, according to the civil aviation ministry's data.

International air traffic has also been affected due to the ongoing second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.