Flight caterer TajSATS forays into non-aviation space; starts home delivery of meals

Flight caterer TajSATS, a part of the Tata Group, has begun home delivery of meals and entered the non-aviation space.

The company has launched the service under the brand name "Anuka" in Mumbai and Delhi, and orders can be placed through Taj's app Qmin.

"We have an aggressive growth plan to expand the portfolio and diversify into non-aviation catering. TajSats has launched a new brand, Anuka, a multi-cuisine virtual restaurant available on the Qmin (Taj Hotels' food delivery) App in Mumbai and Delhi. It will offer gourmet delights to guests in the comfort of their home." TajSATS CEO Manish Gupta told The Times of India.

Gupta also said the company has launched a new brand of chocolates called "Asa", and a brand of Indian sweets named "Ishri".

He added that TajSATS' "focus on food safety and hygiene has increased multifold along with a shift in consumer behavior and their wish to only consume food from trusted brands during the pandemic."

The company is a joint venture between Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) and SATS Limited.

The COVID-19 pandemic and consequent travel restrictions has hurt the aviation and hospitality sectors. In-flight meal services resumed only in the end of August on domestic flights.

"People have started flying again but on short flights, they like to keep their masks on and take them off for eating. On medium to long international flights, one has to eat. Overall meal business is very low," an airline official told The Times of India.