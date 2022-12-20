 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Flexi staffing industry adds 78,000 jobs in July-September

PTI
Dec 20, 2022 / 07:33 AM IST

"Buoyed by a strong festive season and rising demand across sectors, the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) members added 78,000 new jobs in July-September quarter, a 6 per cent rise in new jobs over previous April-June quarter," said ISF's Flexi Staffing Employment Growth report.

The Indian flexi staffing industry added 78,000 jobs in July-September 2022, up 6 per cent as compared to the previous quarter, on account of rise in demand across all sectors, a report said.

The new jobs in July-September are combination of new jobs in general staffing and IT staffing, it stated.

ISF is the apex industry body representing formal staffing, facility management and security services companies.

New jobs in general staffing 'which excludes IT staffing' grew 7.3 per cent in July-September, driven by rise in demand in FMCG, e-commerce, manufacturing, retail, logistics, banking, hospitality, tourism, insurance, infrastructure, it stated.

On the other hand, new jobs in IT staffing remained under pressure, growing a modest 2.2 per cent in September quarter.