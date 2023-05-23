Flexi hiring grows 14%, Indian Staffing Federation adds 1.77 lakh jobs

General Flexi Staffing (excluding IT Flexi Staffing) observed robust growth of 15.3 percent in new flexi jobs during FY2023, adding 1.47 lakh new flexi jobs across general staffing roles in FY 2023.

The flexi staffing segment of the manpower outsourcing industry has recorded a 14 percent growth in FY2023 with members of the Indian Staffing Federation adding 1.77 lakh jobs during the year.

The surge in employment was seen most in key sectors such as e-commerce, logistics, manufacturing, tourism and hospitality, FMCG, consumer durables and healthcare.

Women's participation in the flexi-workforce continued to account for 24 percent in FY2023, as per the industry body's Flexi Staffing Industry Employment Trend Report 2023.

Flexi jobs, or flexible jobs, are work arrangements that offer "more freedom and control" over the work schedule which may include part-time, freelance, remote or temporary assignments.

The reported figures for new flexi jobs by the Indian Staffing Federation represent the combined contribution of both the general flexi staffing and IT flexi staffing segments. The report highlighted that as of March 2023, the total flexi workforce employed by members of the Indian Staffing Federation reached 14.4 lakh.

General flexi staffing observed a robust 15.3 percent growth in new flexi jobs in FY2023, adding 1.47 lakh new flexi jobs across general staffing roles in FY 2023. The IT flexi staffing segment experienced a decline of 7.7 percent in new flexi jobs year-on-year by the end of the last fiscal year.

The Indian Staffing Federation represents more than 120 members and claims to have generated employment for over 14.4 million people over the last 11 years.