Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 10:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Flex Ltd inks MoU with Andhra Pradesh govt for plant at Sri City SEZ

Flex provides innovative design, engineering, manufacturing, real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies in various industries and end-markets.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Andhra Pradesh government, seeking to become a hub of electronic devices manufacturing, today signedan MoU with US-based Flex Ltd's Indian arm for setting up a plant at the Sri City Special Economic Zone in Chittoor district for making "intelligent products".

The MoU between Flextronics Technologies (India) Pvt Ltd and the state government was inked by Flexs President (Global Operations and Components) Francois Barbier and Principal Secretary (Information Technology) K Vijayanand.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister N Lokesh were present on the occasion when the deal was signed at the Secretariat, an official release said. Flex, which has its manufacturing facilities in over 30 countries and employs over two lakh people, was committed to investing Rs 585 crore on its proposed facility near Tirupati and provide jobs to 6,600 people, the release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

It will manufacture a range of intelligent products at the plant, the release said. Flex provides innovative design, engineering, manufacturing, real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies in various industries and end-markets.

It will manufacture components for phones at the proposed temporary facility that is expected to commence operations from August 15, Lokesh later said. Barbier said: "Important in this relationship is to build trust between the company and the local government. Flex is committed to providing Sketch-to-Scale solutions for intelligent products to complement Indias rapidly growing electronics industry."
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 10:10 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Current Affairs #Flextronics Technologies India Pvt Ltd #India

