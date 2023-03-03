 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Flex and hybrid workspaces, green technologies to push India's office market in 2023, says Colliers report

Moneycontrol News
Mar 03, 2023 / 12:12 PM IST

About 60 million square feet of additional green Grade A office space has been pre-certified or is being discussed for green certification in Hyderabad, Pune, and the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), a report by a real estate consulting firm said.

Flex and hybrid workspaces and green technologies are going to be the underlying themes for the office sector this year, said the report by Colliers titled Real estate outlook for 2023.

At the end of 2022, office leasing in India exceeded 50 million square feet (msf), of which 14 percent was contributed by flex players, the highest in any year, it said.

"As the market peers into 2023 amidst a looming global recession, and ongoing layoffs by tech companies, they are likely to increase their space take-up in flex spaces as they offer flexible lease terms and aid cost control,” Colliers said.