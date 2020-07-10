Fleet Path: Why GoAir grounded its A320ceos

In early June, IndiGo, India’s largest carrier by fleet and domestic market share, announced the retirement of its older A320ceo at a faster pace and instead continue to induct the A320neo (neo engine option) - which are fuel-efficient.

The announcement — coming at a time of lower fuel prices, minimal cash flow, and grounded aircraft — was surprising. But IndiGo had sound logic. It wanted to save the heavy engineering costs since most older aircraft in its fleet would soon reach the critical ‘second engine shop visit’.

‘Second engine shop visit’ refers a thorough check on engines and replacement of engine blades — a costly proposition. The country has four airlines which operate the A320neo — IndiGo, GoAir, Air India and Vistara.

While Vistara and Air India have opted for the CFM-powered aircraft, IndiGo and GoAir operate the Pratt & Whitney-powered A320neo and the engines have created issues from the word go.

The induction was delayed on engine complaints, and there were many subsequent failures. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stepped in and directed airlines to have a timeline to replace the older engines with the upgraded ones.

The engine issue also meant that the ETOPS (Extended-range Twin-engine Operational Performance Standards) approval was not granted to IndiGo and GoAir for the A320neos, restricting them from using the aircraft type with optimal routing, and, at times, flying a little longer to be within the designated alternate airfields.

Amid this, GoAir, the Mumbai-based airline that re-started operations a week after government permitted airlines to fly, moved to an all-NEO fleet, keeping its entire A320ceo fleet grounded. The airline has 14 A320ceos and could have well become the first one to switch over to a fleet of A320neo planes, but for COVID-19.

GoAir has long been conservative to a fault. It was the first one to start grounding a large portion of its fleet, leading up to the government- enforced grounding and has been cautious in operating flights even after the ban was lifted.

In mid-June, it was operating 12 aircraft (just 21 percent) of its fleet on a given day. The airline has a fleet of 54 aircraft, comprising 14 A320ceos and 40 A320neos. The airline has 101 A320neos on order with a few ready to be delivered.

Flashback

Often criticised for frequent senior-level exists and a lot more, the airline seems to have been in total control of its fleet plan for long, and well- focussed on the strategy to have A320neos. When the delivery of the A320neo was delayed and rival IndiGo was looking at every available A320 in the market, GoAir did not take delivery of its factory-fresh A320ceos. This would have been the 20th aircraft in its fleet and would have enabled the airline to start international operations.

For long, every airline has talked about the importance of international operations and some airlines have even landed in a soup. But for GoAir, what was seemingly more lucrative was a fleet of modern and fuel-efficient aircraft than international operations.

Eventually, it started international operations in October 2018 when it had a fleet of 38 aircraft - much more than mandated. These 38 aircraft comprised 19 each of A320neos and A320ceos.

Current Status

As of July 6, GoAir had 13 operational aircraft. Interestingly, an analysis on the basis of Flightradar24 data shows that all 14 A320ceos have been on ground. The small fleet size of A320ceos made it possible for the airline to ground them and continue operations with the A320neos — of which the airline has over 40.

The airline operated 43 flights with 13 aircraft, an average of 3.3 flights per aircraft. This is less than 25 percent of the fleet being operational. These flights included scheduled flights, charters as well as repatriation flights!

Tail Note

While IndiGo and SpiceJet are listed and much has been talked about their cash balance and operations, GoAir is privately held with little or no visibility on finances. Most, if not all, airlines have found ways to reduce losses and the first impact has been on human resources. For GoAir, too, that has been the case and only time will tell how this shapes up.

While there is a hue and cry over whether the airlines will be able to attract the right talent later, companies have rarely faced such a challenge in finding the right people due to the unfortunate periodic boom and bust cycles in aviation and allied industries.



Ameya Joshi runs the aviation analysis website Network Thoughts.

The promoters have time and again, in the early days, said that they are here for a marathon and not for a sprint. On the other side of COVID-19, we will know the difference between those who were sprinting, those who were running a marathon, and everybody in between.