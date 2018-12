RBI asks banks to lend more to NBFCs, tightens securitization norms | Post the IL&FS crisis, within a fortnight the whole commercial paper market dried, which till then was very vibrant. This impacted the NBFC borrowings. Hence, RBI asked banks to lend more. Moreover, it also asked banks to be co-originators of loans, so that banks know the type of risk they are getting into. Plus, it asked NBFCs to take 20 percent risk on their books instead of earlier 10 percent.