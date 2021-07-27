Flash Sale Alert: Moneycontrol Pro’s Monthly Plan at just Re 1/

Since its inception in April 2019, Moneycontrol Pro has constantly strived to add value to its offerings not only though premium content, but giveaways and exclusive deals for subscribers.

Once again we bring you a chance to experience Moneycontrol’s premium services at Re 1/- for 30 days.

Visit www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php and apply coupon code FLASH on the one-month plan to avail this offer before it ends at Midnight today!

With over 300,000 active subscribers, Moneycontrol Pro is the largest and fastest growing financial news subscription product in India.

Since its launch in April 2019, Pro has relentlessly innovated to offer users a slew of premium services such as seamless access to technical analysis, trading ideas from a hand-picked team of experts, a daily comprehensive newsletter and detailed weekly wrap that makes sense of the biggest financial events.

Subscribers receive exclusive trading recommendations, curated market data, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes for making sense of the biggest business events and on macro, corporate and policy actions from some of India’s most experienced financial journalists and top experts as well as practical insights from market gurus.

All these offerings are complemented by an ad-free, user-friendly experience, on the app and desktop along with several benefits. To know more, visit www.moneycontrol.com/pro-top-stories.

In the year gone by, we offered our subscribers exclusive access to curated content from the Financial Times, launched the Consistent Compounders knowledge interview show and the MC Pro Masters Virtual series on online seminars.

If you are not a part of the PRO family yet, click here to subscribe today!