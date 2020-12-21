Five things to know about US Congress deal for COVID-19 relief and its impact

On December 20, top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal for an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package. This finally delivers long-overdue help to businesses and individuals and providing money to deliver vaccines to a nation eager for them.

Here's everything you need to know about this deal:

-- This deal now establishes a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit. In addition to this, it also offers a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses and money for schools, health care providers, and renters facing eviction.

--This agreement would result in the largest spending measure yet. This is because it combines the $900 billion COVID-19 relief with a $1.4 trillion government-wide funding plan.

--Apart from the above-mentioned agreement, it also plans to include lots of other unrelated measures on taxes, health, infrastructure and education. These measures would help the government stay open until September.

-- This bill was also an engine to carry much of Capitol Hill’s unfinished business. In fact, it includes an almost 400-page water resources bill that targets $10 billion for 46 Army Corps of Engineers flood control, environmental and coastal protection projects.

--It also would carry numerous clean energy provisions, $7 billion to increase access to broadband, $4 billion to help other nations vaccinate their people, and $14 billion for cash-starved transit systems, Amtrak and airports.