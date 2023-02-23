Five things to consider before buying property with your wife as co-owner

Buying an immovable property is an important decision for an individual and often requires a significant investment. It is, therefore, essential to weigh all options that can bring financial benefits to a person who is contemplating buying a property. If the individual is married, he would have to consider whether to buy the property in his own name or acquire it in co-ownership with his wife.

Here are some of the things that need to be borne in mind, if you are married and contemplating buying a property.

1. Deciding the share of co-owners

The most important point to consider while buying a property with your wife as a co-owner is to decide the share in which the ownership of the property would be held between both of you.

If the registered sale deed of the property does not mention a definite and ascertainable share of the husband and wife, respectively, being the two co-owners of the said property, the ownership is generally considered to be on a 50:50 basis. This will have tax implications for both spouses in proportion to the share held by each of them.

2. Stamp duty benefits

On the purchase of immovable property, stamp duty is required to be paid to the state government at the time of the registration of the sale deed of the property by the seller(s) in favour of the buyer(s). As part of their social initiatives, several states prescribe reduced rates of stamp duty for women.

Therefore, buying a property in co-ownership with your wife would lead to huge savings while paying stamp duty.

3. Increase in loan eligibility

Often, additional funds are required by prospective buyers to purchase a property, for which they approach banks/ financial institutions for availing loans. If a man makes a joint application with his wife, who is also earning for availing loan facility for purchasing property, there may be a significant increase in loan eligibility because an individual's loan eligibility is determined by his net income, and, in the case of joint applicants, the incomes of all the borrowers are taken into account.

Thus, the income of both the wife and the husband will be jointly considered by banks/ financial institutions while determining their eligibility for the loan facility. Consequently, they may be eligible for a higher loan amount against a situation in which the man applies for a loan facility individually or jointly with his wife who is a homemaker.

4. Interest rate benefits on home loan

Women are favoured applicants for lending institutions and there are better chances of loan approval for women borrowers/co-borrowers as data shows loan defaults among women borrowers are much lower than male borrowers.

In view of the same, several banks/ financial institutions offer attractive terms, schemes and lower interest rates for a home loan to women borrowers. Therefore, if a home loan is availed for a property in co-ownership by a husband and wife, it would have an impact on the EMIs and it would lead to significant savings in the amount repayable to the lender bank.

5. Tax implications

Under the provisions of the Income- Tax Act, 1961 (“Act”), the borrowers of a home loan are eligible for tax benefits on both principal repayment and interest payment. Under Section 80C, each joint owner can claim a deduction of up to Rs 1,50,000 for principal repayment as well as on registration and stamp duty charges.

Furthermore, according to sub-section (b) of Section 24, they can also apply for a deduction on housing loan interest from house property income, up to Rs 2,00,000.

As per the provisions of the Act, the income earned directly or indirectly by the wife from assets transferred to her will be clubbed with the income of the husband. Therefore, if the husband buys a house in his wife’s name, and she does not make any monetary contribution to the purchase, the rental income from this property may be treated as the husband’s income and taxed at the applicable rate.

However, if the wife is working and has an independent income and if the property is purchased with equal monetary contribution by husband and wife, there might be tax benefits if such property is let out.

In such an event, the rental income can be shared by the spouses equally. This may result in a lower tax slab to them in accordance to the provisions of the Act.

To sum up, buying a property with your wife as a co-owner can have several implications. Stamp-duty benefits for women are higher. Joint ownership also helps increase loan eligibility as the combined income of both spouses is considered while applying for a housing loan.

However, it is also important to consider the potential tax implications if the wife has no independent income, as the income earned by the wife may be clubbed with the income of the husband. Another important aspect to be mindful of is that problems may arise if the marital relationship turns sour later. The wife will be entitled to absolute ownership of her undivided share of the property purchased jointly in such an event.

It also needs to be kept in mind that, at that juncture, prior consent of the other would be required for the sale of the co-owned property. Therefore, it is crucial to weigh the pros and cons of co-owning a property with your spouse.

The author is Managing Partner, ZEUS Law Associates, a corporate commercial law firm. One of its areas of specialization is real estate advisory and litigation practice.