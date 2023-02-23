 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Five things to consider before buying property with your wife as co-owner

Feb 23, 2023

Women are favoured applicants for lending institutions and there are better chances of loan approval for women borrowers/co-borrowers as data shows loan defaults among women borrowers are much lower. Also, the stamp-duty benefits for women are higher. However, there are certain cons as well.

Buying an immovable property is an important decision for an individual and often requires a significant investment. It is, therefore, essential to weigh all options that can bring financial benefits to a person who is contemplating buying a property. If the individual is married, he would have to consider whether to buy the property in his own name or acquire it in co-ownership with his wife.

Here are some of the things that need to be borne in mind, if you are married and contemplating buying a property.

1.       Deciding the share of co-owners

The most important point to consider while buying a property with your wife as a co-owner is to decide the share in which the ownership of the property would be held between both of you.