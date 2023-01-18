 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Five simple social media tips to promote your SME business

M Muneer
Jan 18, 2023 / 06:33 AM IST

If you can engage with your followers and make use of their content for your brand’s social media posts, it will be good from a relationship-building standpoint. But remember to reward them for quality content.

plan to use a mix of social media platforms to reach out to different segments and learn what works best. Representational image. (Photo: dlxmdeia via Unsplash)

In the last edition of Smart Growth, we had outlined the importance of social media marketing for an SME (small and medium enterprise), the starting point for which is a good plan. Plan slow and act fast should be the mantra here. Once the plan is decided, start the execution. Social media is changing by the day, so start small, and learn what works for your company and industry.

In order to do so, first identify the right platforms for your business. Should you be using Facebook (FB), Instagram (Insta), Twitter (TW), or TikTok? If your target audience comprises millennials, you may think that they are not on TikTok or Instagram. Do not make such assumptions. Millennials are more than 35 years old today. Apparently, 41 percent of them only use FB, while 68 percent use Instagram and TikTok.

On the other hand, if you are aiming your offerings at Gen Z, do not assume they are not into FB much. Over 50 percent still use FB big time. It’s not just SMEs, even large companies often make such wrong assumptions.

Find out the demographic usage of popular platforms before you decide which all to use. Where does your target group (TG) hang out online and for how long? Just high-level guidance will do so that you don’t waste resources shooting blindly on social media.

You can also plan to use a mix of social media platforms to reach out to different segments and learn what works best. Some experts say an average user has over eight social media accounts, which means you will have enough opportunities to reach them one way or the other. Many companies now use Insta or FB for lead generation, and TW for customer support.

Once you have a broad idea of the relevant platforms you want to be present on, focus on learning more about your target customers and audience. The real advantage of using social media is that it is possible to do micro-targeting and personalised messaging. For that, however, you need to have the right data about your audience. If you know your customers (much beyond the KYC regulations of bankers), you should start using social media data to know how they interact with you online. What are they sharing? Which hashtags do they use? Which of these are relevant for your business or industry?