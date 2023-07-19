Five reasons why the August MPC meeting is likely to be a non-event for the common man

RBI-led MPC is set to meet early August to review the monetary policy

On July 12, government data showed that retail inflation snapped a four-month falling streak and rose to 4.81 percent in June, compared with 4.31 percent in May. The primary reasons that caused a spike in inflation were rising vegetable prices and the fading away of the favourable base effect.

The monetary policy committee (MPC) is mandated to keep inflation aligned to the 4 percent target within a tolerance band of 2-6 percent. Despite the jump in the June number, if one looks at the larger pattern in the last four months, inflation has remained largely under the 6 percent upper band. In May, CPI inflation was 4.25 percent, compared to 4.5 percent in April and 5.66 percent in March.

What does this mean for the next MPC meeting scheduled for August 8-10? Despite falling inflation, the MPC may continue with a cautious approach and is likely to hold rates steady in the August round of the monetary policy. The following factors will play a key role in deciding the future rate course:

One, having achieved the first target of bringing inflation back to the 2-6 percent band, the MPC has clearly stated that the next target is to bring it closer to the 4 percent medium-term target. That hasn’t happened yet. The MPC would want to get clear evidence to prove that retail inflation is clearly aligned with the 4 percent target on a sustainable basis before reversing the rate approach.

Two, there are continued upside risks to inflation that could influence food prices, such as the El Nino factor and the likelihood of erratic monsoon distribution. If one looks closer at the June numbers, food prices have played the villain again, with the Consumer Food Price Index of the CPI rising 2.5 percent month-on-month (MoM).

Three, the core inflation, or non-food, non-oil part of the headline inflation, continues to be sticky, although it has come down below the 6 percent mark in recent months. Core inflation has remained in the range of 5.5 percent (in June) and 6.1 percent (in March) in the last four months. The MPC would want to see a further easing of core inflation numbers.

Four, the majority of the MPC members aren't willing to declare victory in the battle against inflation yet, which would be a repeat of the mistake it made last year when the MPC had to write a letter to the government explaining the failure of its mandate. A closer read of the MPC minutes of the June 6-8 meeting shows strong reluctance among the majority of the members of the rate-setting panel to lower the guard on inflation.

Five, the stated rationale for the continuation of the policy stance (withdrawal from accommodation) in the last policy meeting clearly indicates that a change in stance is not imminent. During the last meeting, Deputy Governor Michael Patra clarified that the MPC remains in an anti-inflation (or tight monetary policy) mode, indicating that he expects inflation to rise in the coming months. Hence, continuing with the stance of withdrawal of accommodation is appropriate as it adequately conveys the future course of interest rates in the economy, Patra said.

So, what does all this mean? The communication from the rate-setting panel so far clearly suggests that the tilt of the MPC is towards a prolonged pause in a base-case scenario (or even a rate hike) based on inflation trends, while a reversal is not even on the table.

In the last meeting, members Rajiv Ranjan and Shashanka Bhide clearly warned against inflationary risks ahead and highlighted the need for caution. While Ranjan said he expects inflation to remain well above the target rate of 4 percent throughout the year, Bhide was of the view that it was necessary to ensure that the policy framework focused on achieving the inflation target while supporting growth.

The MPC has made it clear that it isn’t willing to lower the guard on inflation anytime soon — until the inflation number is aligned with the 4 percent medium-term target.

No one is in a hurry to move away from the tight monetary policy stance. The dominant tone of the comments from all six members in the last meeting was that of high caution, with most of the members reiterating that the fight against inflation isn’t over yet and it would be premature to celebrate early. Logically, a prolonged pause in RBI key rates would mean that the interest rates on home and auto loans would also remain high for the common man.