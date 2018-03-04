App
Mar 04, 2018 11:40 AM IST | Source: PTI

Five of top-10 cos lose Rs 26,641 cr in m-cap

The other firms which witnessed a decline in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Thursday were TCS, ITC, ONGC and HDFC Bank.

PTI
 
 
Five of the 10 most valued Indian companies saw a combined erosion of Rs 26,641.48 crore in market valuation last week, with the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) taking the steepest hit.

The other firms which witnessed a decline in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Thursday were TCS, ITC, ONGC and HDFC Bank.

On the other hand, RIL, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC, Infosys and HUL finished the week with gains.

The m-cap of SBI dived by Rs 11,696.44 crore to Rs 2,26,634.57 crore.

The valuation of TCS plunged Rs 7,618.87 crore to Rs 5,81,388.28 crore and that of ITC tanked Rs 6,535.69 crore to Rs 3,21,521.62 crore.

ONGC's m-cap dropped to Rs 2,43,253.97 crore, a decline of Rs 577.50 crore, while HDFC Bank saw its valuation dip by Rs 212.98 crore to Rs 4,87,043.44 crore.

In contrast, the m-cap of RIL surged by Rs 8,677.76 crore to Rs 6,00,285.50 crore.

The valuation of Maruti Suzuki India soared by Rs 5,159.53 crore to Rs 2,68,129.28 crore and that of HDFC jumped by Rs 3,819.56 crore to Rs 2,99,923.16 crore.

The m-cap of Infosys increased by Rs 1,004.69 crore to Rs 2,53,411.72 crore, while that of HUL spurted by Rs 573.59 crore to Rs 2,86,934.10 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL stood at the numero uno position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti Suzuki India, Infosys, ONGC and SBI.

Over the last week, the flagship Sensex recorded a fall of 95.21 points or 0.27 per cent.

