App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2019 10:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Five of the top 10 most valued firms add Rs 43,689 cr in m-cap last week

Over the last week, the Sensex gained 314.74 points to close at 36,009.84 on Friday

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Five of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 43,689.89 crore in market valuation last week, with ITC and Infosys contributing most to the overall gain. Gainers from the top-10 list are ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI and ICICI Bank; while Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.

The m-cap of ITC soared Rs 17,941.73 crore to Rs 3,61,773.90 crore and that of Infosys jumped Rs 10,026.05 crore to Rs 2,98,684.46 crore.

ICICI Bank's valuation zoomed Rs 8,378.07 crore to Rs 2,43,822.14 crore and that of SBI jumped Rs 4,506.92 crore to Rs 2,70,013.40 crore.

The m-cap of HDFC moved up by Rs 2,837.12 crore to Rs 3,41,770.70 crore.

related news

On the other hand, the valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) slumped Rs 12,007.63 crore to Rs 6,91,170.50 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's m-cap fell Rs 4,829.04 crore to Rs 2,32,958.82 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) dropped Rs 2,575.93 crore to Rs 3,82,785.70 crore.

HDFC Bank's valuation dipped Rs 1,522.93 crore to Rs 5,74,399.48 crore and that of RIL fell Rs 728.93 crore to Rs 6,95,910.71 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL once again became the number one firm on Friday, with TCS taking the second spot, followed by HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, SBI, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Over the last week, the Sensex gained 314.74 points to close at 36,009.84 on Friday.

"Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd"
First Published on Jan 13, 2019 10:15 am

tags #Business #Companies #India

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.