Five of 10 most valued cos add Rs 77,785 cr in market cap

Five of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 77,784.85 crore in market valuation last week, with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) emerging as the biggest gainer.

The gainers from the top 10 pack are Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), RIL, HUL, ITC, and SBI, while HDFC Bank, HDFC, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki India and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered losses in their market capitalisation for the week ended Friday.

RIL's market valuation soared by Rs 30,010.92 crore to Rs 7,45,782.95 crore.

The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) zoomed Rs 22,057.61 crore to Rs 3,80,856.49 crore and that of TCS jumped Rs 13,112.87 crore to Rs 7,57,043.31 crore.

The valuation of State Bank of India (SBI) surged Rs 10,709.5 crore to Rs 2,66,488.18 crore and ITC added Rs 1,893.95 crore to Rs 3,71,153.10 crore.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank's valuation slumped by Rs 21,780.42 crore to Rs 5,60,634.32 crore.

Also, the market cap of HDFC tumbled Rs 11,848.66 crore to Rs 3,33,714.86 crore.

Maruti's valuation dropped Rs 3,839.44 crore to Rs 2,77,561.73 crore and that of Infosys slipped Rs 2,282.41 crore to Rs 2,97,936.80 crore.

The market cap of Kotak Mahindra Bank went down by Rs 318.15 crore to Rs 2,49,575.74 crore.

In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS stood at number one position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ITC, HDFC, Infosys, Maruti, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Over last week, the Sensex recorded a rise of 219.31 points, or 0.59 percent, to end at Rs 37,556.16.