App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2018 10:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Five of 10 most valued cos add Rs 65K cr in m-cap

Apart from Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever (HUL), HDFC and Maruti Suzuki India saw a rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended August 24.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Five of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 65,564.57 crore to their market capitalisation last week, with RIL alone accounting for over Rs 47,000 crore.

Apart from Reliance Industries (RIL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Hindustan Unilever (HUL), HDFC and Maruti Suzuki India saw a rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended August 24.

On the other hand, HDFC Bank, ITC, Infosys, State Bank of India (SBI) and Kotak Mahindra Bank suffered a cumulative loss of Rs 20,260.41 crore.

Index heavyweight RIL's valuation zoomed by Rs 47,278.87 crore to Rs 8,09,983.34 crore -- becoming the first Indian company to cross the Rs 8 lakh crore m-cap mark.

related news

TCS added Rs 11,619.72 crore to its valuation to reach Rs 7,81,871.62 crore, while HDFC's m-cap soared by Rs 6,004.20 crore to Rs 3,24,392.15 crore.

An addition of Rs 456.14 crore led to Maruti's valuation reaching Rs 2,76,808.04 crore. HUL's m-cap jumped by Rs 205.64 crore to Rs 3,85,683.63 crore.

In contrast, the valuation of Infosys plummeted by Rs 11,217.56 crore to Rs 3,01,407.50 crore while that of ITC dropped by Rs 4,156.10 crore to Rs 3,79,366.25 crore.

HDFC Bank's m-cap dived by Rs 1,815.91 crore to Rs 5,61,184.90 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank fell by Rs 1,553.66 crore to Rs 2,39,205.34 crore.

SBI's valuation slipped by Rs 1,517.18 crore to Rs 2,68,005.36 crore.

“Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”
First Published on Aug 26, 2018 10:20 am

tags #Business #Companies #Hindustan Unilever #market capitalisation #Maruti Suzuki India #Reliance Industries #Tata Consultancy Services

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.