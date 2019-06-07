Five AMCs receive notice from SEBI in insider trading case: Report

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued show-cause notices to five Asset Management Companies (AMC) on charges of the use of price-sensitive information and an alleged breach of insider trading regulations, as reported by Business Standard.

Among the list of companies under the scanner are SBI Fund Management, ING Mutual Fund (now Birla Sunlife) and BNP Paribas. The notices issued are dated May 29 and seek a reply within 14 days.

Charged with using price-sensitive information for trading in the scrip of Manappuram Finance Limited (MAFIL) in 2013, these companies are said to have made their decision to exit the stock of MAFIL during the period in question based on a report “leaked” to them by Ambit before the formal announcement of the company’s Q4 2012-13 earnings.

The notice states that MAFIL discussed the unpublished and price-sensitive information (UPSI) with Ambit on two dates before this was made known to the stock exchanges, thereby violating the capital market regulator’s norms on insider trading and code of corporate disclosure.

A penalty of Rs 25 crore or three times the amount of profit made out of the illegal activity, whichever is higher is prescribed under the SEBI Act on insider trading. The breach of these regulations is also punishable with a jail term of up to 10 years, as per the Act.

The selective disclosure of UPSI amounted to a fraud on genuine investors who had dealt in MAFIL’s scrip during the period in question, SEBI added. Further, the regulator said the company had failed to enforce compliance with the code of conduct on insider trading.

However, MAFIL has denied any charges of wrongdoing, the Business Standard reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Earlier this year, Abhishek Mehta, the director of Acclaim Industries, was slapped a penalty of Rs 42 lakh for violation of insider trading norms, as he traded when in possession of UPSI.