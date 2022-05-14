 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Five additional judges appointed to three high courts

May 14, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST

Those appointed include three judicial officers and two advocates.

Five additional judges were on Saturday appointed in three high courts. Those appointed include three judicial officers and two advocates.

The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry issued notifications announcing the fresh appointments. While three judicial officers have been elevated as additional judges in the Calcutta High Court, one advocate each was appointed as additional judge in Chhattisgarh and Kerala high courts.

On Friday, nine advocates were appointed as judges of the Delhi High Court.

May 14, 2022 06:47 pm
