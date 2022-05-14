Five additional judges appointed to three high courts

Calcutta High Court

Five additional judges were on Saturday appointed in three high courts. Those appointed include three judicial officers and two advocates.

The Department of Justice in the Law Ministry issued notifications announcing the fresh appointments. While three judicial officers have been elevated as additional judges in the Calcutta High Court, one advocate each was appointed as additional judge in Chhattisgarh and Kerala high courts.

On Friday, nine advocates were appointed as judges of the Delhi High Court.





